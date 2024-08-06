Two history sheeters sentenced to life for 2019 murder in J J Nagar

CHENNAI: Two history sheeters who were arrested for the 2019 murder of an autorickshaw driver in J J Nagar police limits were sentenced for life by a sessions court in Poonamallee on Tuesday.

T Mohan (25) and H Daniel (23) were arrested in connection with the murder of Alagumurugan (25), a resident of Padi Pudu Kuppam after he allegedly refused to pay them money for celebrating Vijayadasami.

Mohan and Daniel were traveling in the deceased's auto when they made the demand and when the driver refused, they entered into an altercation.

Subsequently, the duo along with three minor boys, aged 17 accosted Alagumurugan and attacked him with weapons, killing him on the spot.

The minor boys were sent for a Government home for boys.

The trial was underway at III Additional District and Sessions Court, Poonamallee and on Tuesday, Judge, S Balakrishnan sentenced Mohan and Daniel to life imprisonment.

Police said that Mohan had over 25 cases at the time of his arrest while Daniel had close to ten cases.