Two held on attempt to murder charges in Mannadi

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday arrested two persons on attempt to murder charges after they allegedly attacked a 22-year-old youth near Mannadi with a knife.

The victim, S Ajay (22) of Sembu Das street, Mannadi is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On December 6, around 8 pm, Ajay was standing near the post office in Mannadi when the accused spotted him and picked up an argument with him.

As the argument escalated, the duo attacked Ajay with a knife and fled the scene. Passerby rescued the victim and moved him to a hospital.

A case was registered and investigated on the basis of a complaint filed by Ajay after which Esplanade Police arrested V Chandru (23) of Broadway and R Aravind (27) of Vyasarpadi.

Police seized a knife from them. Chandru is a history sheeter and has four cases against him. The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.