Two guest workers die after being hit by train while crossing track near Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: wo men, guest workers died after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks near Thiruvottiyur on Friday morning. The identification of the deceased is yet to be known. Friday's accident increased the death toll to six persons in railway accidents in and around the city in the last two days.

Friday's accident happened around 8 30 am, railway police said. The duo were walking on the tracks when an electric train coming from Gummidipoondi hit them. Police recovered the bodies and moved them to a hospital for post-mortem.

Government Railway Police (Korukkupet) had registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the identity of the victims.

Within a matter of hours, four people were mowed down by trains in similar but two separate accidents in the west and southern suburbs of Chennai on

Wednesday night. Of them, two of them died in Chromepet and two in Ponneri.

The Chrompet accident happened late on Wednesday night. According to officials, Tinsukia Express from Kolkata to Tambaram had ran over the two, later identified as Sathish (40) of Chitlapakkam, a bank staff and Pranav (21) of Royapuram.

The incident came to light only on Thursday morning when some members of the public saw the bodies of two people with severe injuries lying by the side of the track.

In the Ponneri accident, two painting workers, identified as Sekhar, 40, and Subramanian, 50, died at the Ponneri railway station after they were hit by Tata Nagar Express train while they were crossing the track on Wednesday night.