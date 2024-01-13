Two fisherwomen knocked down by bike on Ennore express road, die

Begin typing your search...

While one of them died on the spot, the other person succumbed at a hospital few hours later, police said.

12 Jan 2024
CHENNAI: City police have arrested two college students who knocked down two fisherwomen crossing Ennore express road with a 650 cc motorbike on Thursday night. While one of them died on the spot, the other person succumbed at a hospital few hours later, police said.

The deceased were identified as S Subha (37) and S Bavani (38) - both from Tiruvottiyur. Police said that the incident happened around 9 pm when the women were walking back home from work.

The two students who were on the bike were identified as S Bharath (20) from Washermenpet and A Balakrishnan (20) from Seven Wells, second year engineering students at a private college, police said.

Police investigations revealed that the duo had borrowed the 650 cc bike from a friend and had taken it for a ride from Ennore to Royapuram when the accident happened. The rider lost control of the bike and hit the women who were crossing the road to reach their hamlet.

