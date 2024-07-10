Ignoring the warnings of the police & lifeguards, two kids enter into Marina sea, rescued

CHENNAI: In a rescue operation, two children were saved from drowning in the Marina Beach, Chennai, on Tuesday evening.



The children, aged 10 and 12, from Basin Bridge had ventured into the deep waters of the sea near Ezhilagam, ignoring the warnings of the police and lifeguards.

According to eyewitnesses, the children were swept away by a strong wave and were struggling to stay afloat.

The lifeguards on duty, who were alerted by the cries of the children, rushed to the spot and rescued them.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital, where they received first aid treatment.

They were later discharged and returned home. Both had come to the beach without informing their parents.

The police have warned the public to be cautious while bathing in the sea and to avoid venturing into deep waters.

The lifeguards have also been instructed to be more vigilant and to take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in the future.