Two arrested for attacking, robbing home-alone elderly woman in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking and robbing a home alone elderly woman at knifepoint in T Nagar. The victim, R Rekhabhai (64) is living with her husband at their home in Burkit Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, three persons gained entry into her house and threatened the elderly woman with a knife and asked her about the money and jewellery. When the woman raised an alarm, they attacked her with the knife and escaped with her mobile phone and handbag with Rs 2000 cash.

Based on a complaint, Mambalam Police registered a case and arrested R Ravikumar (43) and C Samivel (48) of Kotturpuram. Search is on for their accomplice. Police said that Ravikumar has 10 cases against him including a murder.