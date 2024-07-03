TVK chief and actor Vijay opposes NEET, says education should be included in State list

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and top Tamil actor Vijay on Wednesday spoke out against NEET, and extended his support to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the central medical entrance test, seeking exemption to the southern state.

Vijay claimed that students in Tamil Nadu, especially the poor, those from backward and very backward classes in the rural areas have been "badly affected," in their pursuit of medical education following the introduction of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test.

Addressing students at the second phase of an event organised by him to honour rank holders of classes 10 and 12 in Thiruvanmiyur here, he also said that Education should be brought to the State list. He also wondered how a student who had studied in a state syllabus and the local language could do well in the central test, based on the "NCERT" curriculum.

"Before 1975, education was on the State list. After that, it came under the control of the control of the central government. One country, one syllabus, and one exam is against the purpose of education. Curriculum should be state-specific. It should give importance to different perspectives. Diversity is a strength, not a weakness. After studying in state language and syllabus and exam based on NCERT, how is it fair...think about the rural students, how difficult it is for them," the actor-politician said.

He further added, "We have seen some reports of irregularities in NEET. After this, its credibility has gone. We have understood NEET is no more required. The solution is exemption (to TN from the test). I wholeheartedly support the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking exemption for the state."

The permanent solution would be to move Education from the Concurrent list to the State list and if there was any 'difficulty' in this, "a special Concurrent List could be created and include Education and Health in it," following a Constitutional amendment, Vijay said.

He said without much delay, the Centre "should respect TN people's sentiments," on NEET.

NEET has been a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu as scores of medical aspirants have died by suicide over the past few years, either over failing the exam or fears of being unable to crack it. All major political parties, including the DMK and the AIADMK, have been opposed to NEET.

Assembly resolutions seeking NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu have been passed in the state Assembly during the current DMK regime as well as the previous AIADMK government.

(With additional inputs from PTI)