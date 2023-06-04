Try these fruit pops to beat summer heat

Nungu (Ice Apple) popsicles

• INGREDIENTS:

• 6 medium-sized nungu (ice apple)

• 1 cup milk

• 1/4 cup condensed milk

•1 tbsp honey or any flavoured syrup

• METHOD:

• In a saucepan, take milk and bring it to a boil. Simmer for 3-5 minutes.

•Peel off the skin from the nungu and finely chop it. Set it aside.

• In a mixing bowl, take the milk and add condensed milk and honey. Mix well with a spoon.

•Add the chopped nungu to the milk mixture and mix again.

• Ensure that there is a sufficient amount of nungu in the mixture. If it is too little, it may settle at the bottom.

•Spoon the mixture into your favourite popsicle moulds.

• Close the moulds with their lids and freeze them for at least 6-8 hours.

•To remove the popsicles, rinse the moulds under running tap water and gently pull them out.

• Enjoy the refreshing Nungu popsicles

Note: You can adjust the sweetness by adding more or less condensed milk and honey according to your taste preferences.

Mango watermelon kiwi popsicle

• INGREDIENTS:

• 1/2 cup watermelon, roughly chopped

•1/2 cup mangoes, roughly chopped

• 1 kiwi fruit

• METHOD:

• In a mixer jar, blend the watermelon until smooth. Set aside.

•Trim the edges of the kiwi fruit, peel the skin, and slice it.

• Puree the chopped mangoes in the mixer jar.

•Puree the kiwi slices in the mixer jar. Now you have three fruit purees ready.

• Start by adding the mango puree to the popsicle moulds, filling about 1/4 of the mould. Wrap the moulds with foil and freeze for an hour until the mango layer becomes firm to touch.

•Once the mango layer is firm, add the watermelon juice to the moulds, filling the remaining space. Wrap the moulds with foil again and freeze for at least 2 hours.

• Finally, add the kiwi puree to the moulds. Wrap with foil once more and freeze for 4-6 hours, or until fully frozen.

•To remove the popsicles, run the bottom part of the moulds under tap water and carefully release the popsicles.

Note: You can adjust the amount of fruit puree according to your preference and the size of your popsicle moulds.

Apple cinnamon

• INGREDIENTS

• 1 small apple

•1 and 1/2 cups milk

• 2 tsp cane sugar

•1/8 tsp cinnamon powder

• METHOD:

• In a bowl, take boiled and cooled milk and add cane sugar to it. Mix well and set it aside.

•Strain the milk to remove any impurities.

• Remove the skin from the small apple and chop it into small cubes. Transfer the apple cubes to a mixer jar.

•Add half of the milk to the mixer jar and puree the apple until smooth. Then add the remaining milk and blend to a smooth puree.

• Add cinnamon powder to the apple milk mixture and mix well.

• Take the popsicle moulds and fill them with the apple milk mixture.

• Close the moulds with their lids and freeze them for 6 to 8 hours, or overnight.

•The next day, run the popsicle moulds under running tap water to loosen them. Gently pull out the popsicles.

• Serve the Apple cinnamon popsicles immediately

Pina colada popsicle

• METHOD:

• In a mixer jar, add the pineapple pieces and coconut milk.

•Add the required amount of cane sugar to the mixer jar.

• Blend the mixture until smooth.

• Press the mixture with a spoon and strain to remove any fibrous bits.

• Pour the pineapple-coconut mixture into your favourite popsicle moulds.

•Close the moulds with their lids.

• Freeze the popsicles for 6 to 8 hours, or overnight.

•The next day, run the popsicle moulds under running tap water to loosen them. Gently pull out the popsicles.

• Serve the Pina colada popsicles immediately

• INGREDIENTS:

• 1 and 1/2 cups pineapple, chopped

•1/2 cup coconut milk

• 2 tbsp cane sugar