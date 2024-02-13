Trio including woman held for robbing guest worker

CHENNAI: Three persons including a woman were arrested by the city police for allegedly attacking a guest worker and robbing him near the Egmore railway station. The victim, N Masoom (27) of Bihar lives in Periamet and works at a tea shop on the Egmore station platform. Last Friday (Feb 9), Masoom was walking to the public toilet near the station when 3 people intercepted him and demanded money. When he refused, the trio took the glass bottle lying on the floor and attacked him and took the Rs 500 from him. Egmore police registered a complaint based on his complaint.

After going through the CCTV footage of the incident, they arrested B Sangeetha (23) of Pallavaram, D Surya (23) of Periamet and J Vijay (20), on Sunday. Surya is a history-sheeter. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.