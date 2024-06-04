Trio held for burglary in retired Army officer's home in Mogappair

CHENNAI: Three youths arrested for a burglary in Mogappair where they broke into the house of a retired Army officer and escaped with 20 sovereign gold jewellery and valuables.

Police said that the trio targeted the house of retired Army officer, Vaiyapuri (69), who lived at Pandiyan Nagar in Mogappair. On Saturday, Vaiyapuri locked the home and left to his hometown, Puducherry with his family members to attend an event.

When the family returned home on Monday, they found the front door broke open after which they rushed inside to found the house ransacked and valuables stolen from the locker.

Based on a complaint to Nolambur police, a special team was formed which perused the CCTV footage outside the house and noticed three youths gaining entry into the house and leaving after a while.

Armed with their images from the CCTV footage, a special team started looking out for the suspects and traced them to a hideout in Coimbatore, from where they were arrested.

The arrested youths were identified as Akhil Kumar, Vignesh and Sridhar- all in their early 20's.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery from them.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.