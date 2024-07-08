Trio arrested for threatening YouTuber at Chennai’s Ritchie Street

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested three persons for threatening a YouTuber on camera while he was vlogging on Ritchie street off Anna Salai, considered to be City's electronics hub.



Chintardipet police took cognisance and registered a case after the video went viral on social media and several people condemned the rowdy acts.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Sridhar (20), Parthiban (21) and Kishore (20).

All three are from Perambur. Sridhar already has a hurt case against him, police said.



The incident happened on Saturday when Nandha, the YouTuber went to buy spares for his mobile phone.

As he was returning from a shop, a man, in an inebriated state, waylaid Nandha and his friend and threatened them and took the camera with him.

After some time, he returned the camera, police said.