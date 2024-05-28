‘Tribal traditions serve as repositories of immense cultural wealth’

CHENNAI: The Hornbill Festival, celebrated in Nagaland, encourages inter-tribal interaction and protects the rich cultural heritage of the Naga people. Renowned visual artist and travel documentary photographer R Manivannan travelled to Nagaland during the festival to capture the colourful essence of the Nagas. He is showcasing his works at a photography exhibition titled "The Colourful Nagas".

"I love to travel in search of beautiful events documenting Indian culture and heritage. I was immediately drawn in when I heard about the Hornbill Festival held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, just 12 km from Kohima. With approximately 17 tribes in Nagaland participating, this festival celebrates cultural diversity. Its primary aim is to revive and safeguard Nagaland's heritage while showcasing its extravagance and timeless traditions," expresses Manivannan.

Photographer R Manivannan

He observes that many traditions and regional festivals across the country are gradually fading away. "But what surprises me is that despite the influence of modernisation, the tribals continue to uphold their traditions steadfastly. While many states have their festivals, preserving them for future generations is important. Another aspect is that today’s generation lacks awareness of certain Indian festivals. Through this photography exhibition, I also aim to shed light on these Indian festivals," he adds thoughtfully.

Manivannan, who is deeply passionate about capturing Indian arts and architecture, fondly reminisces about his time spent with the Naga people. "They are incredibly welcoming and take great pride in their culture and land. Each photo I captured during my time with them holds a unique expression and tells a compelling story.," shares the documentary photographer.

He has an extensive portfolio documenting various heritage sites, including Ajanta, Ellora, Sithannavaasal, Hampi, and the Jagannath Temple. "I felt honoured when the government of Tamil Nadu selected me to capture the Kumbh Mela. Additionally, documenting the Theyyam festival of Kerala and the Camel Pushkar of Rajasthan were incredible experiences for me. I've also documented the lifestyles of various tribes across India because I believe that tribes represent 'living pre-history,' and their cultures serve as repositories of immense cultural wealth," he adds.

Whenever Manivannan is in town, the artist-photographer conducts photography workshops for students of arts, architecture, and visual communication, as well as organises photography tours. The photography exhibition is on till June 2 at Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.