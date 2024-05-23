Travelling Plants project to celebrate Chennai’s urban greenery

CHENNAI: Are you passionate about plants and eager to be part of something meaningful? Here’s an opportunity. Visual artist Parvathi Nayar has initiated a community art project named Travelling Plants, aimed at showcasing Chennai’s urban greenery. All you need to do is capture a photo of a tree or plant you encounter in your daily life using your mobile phone. Email the photo to arun.sankar@goethe.de by June 2, along with your name and the area where the picture was taken. Along with the submission, you can add a quote expressing what this tree, or the broader urban greenery of Chennai, means to you.

“Plant blindness is a term coined by botanists James Wandersee and Elisabeth Schussler in 1998 to describe the tendency of humans to overlook or underestimate the significance of plants in their surroundings. This indifference has serious implications for the environment. This phenomenon impacts how people perceive and understand plants, resulting in a lack of appreciation for their importance in urban environments, ecosystems, agriculture, medicine, and aesthetics. In Chennai, despite having abundant greenery, many fail to recognise its value. Without appreciation, this green cover is at risk of disappearing, making it challenging to improve urban green spaces. Plant blindness not only affects our perception of plants but also undermines conservation efforts, biodiversity awareness, and opportunities for botanical education and research. It’s a critical issue that highlights the need for increased awareness and appreciation of plant life,” said Parvathi Nayar.

Following the initiative’s announcement, the team witnessed a positive response from the community. “It’s inspiring to see people so enthusiastic and eager to celebrate Chennai. This wave of green positivity is a refreshing and rare occurrence, particularly in today’s challenging times,” she added.