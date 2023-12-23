Travel agent arrested for cheating woman with fake flight ticket to US

CHENNAI: Police arrested L Jaganathan (69), a travel agent for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 1.2 lakh by providing her with a fake flight ticket to the US after she had asked him to book it.

The victim, R Krishnaveni (58) of Royapettah High Road had filed a complaint in August this year after she realised that the ticket was fake and Jaganathan did not return the money when she asked.

The East Zone cybercrime team registered a case and after investigations arrested Jaganathan on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that Krishnaveni had known him for 8 years, and had booked 3 tickets to the US then through his online booking agency. So, she had contacted him again through mobile phone on July 8 asking him to book a ticket to the US, and transferred Rs 1.29 lakh online.

He sent her tickets through the mail, which after printing them out, the victim realised that they were fake. A police team arrested the accused on Thursday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.