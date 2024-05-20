Transforming fashion consumption, one rental at a time

CHENNAI: Instead of purchasing clothes you'll only wear once and then stash away in the back of your closet, why not consider renting them? While many people have this thought, there aren't enough avenues available in the city for clothing rental. At Cbazaar Relove, launched by Rajesh Nahar, you can rent clothes for any event. Additionally, you can subscribe to clothes for a month or even a year. By choosing to rent instead of buying, you declutter your wardrobe and contribute to a more sustainable, responsible, and fashionable lifestyle. Launched in March, Cbazaar Relove is conveniently located at Alwarpet.

“Our mission is to take a step towards sustainability by reducing overproduction and overconsumption in the fashion industry. We view wardrobes as our competitors, aiming to minimise closet clutter while ensuring customers remain fashionable. There's a significant issue of fashion waste and overproduction that's negatively impacting the environment. With this in mind, Rajesh Nahar initiated this venture to foster a sustainable fashion community. We also aim to normalise the concept of re-wearing clothes. By opting to rent, you're embracing sustainability, combating waste, and adopting a more mindful approach to fashion," says Soundarya P, who manages the store.

Cbazaar Relove's one-time rental (OTR) service is a major draw. "People can visit the store, try on outfits, rent them, have them for one week, and then return them. What's relatively new to Chennai are the clothing subscription policies, available for a month or one year. Customers can pay a fixed amount for one month and gain access to unlimited outfits. They can rent as many outfits as they want during that month, but can only have one outfit at a time," she adds.

While the thrifting market has seen a surge in followers within the city, renting clothes remains a relatively new concept. "Renting isn't as prevalent as thrifting here. By choosing to rent an outfit instead of purchasing it, you're significantly reducing your environmental impact. We've begun promoting the store, and the response has been promising. We're gradually receiving inquiries, predominantly for our collection of ethnic wear, catering to those attending weddings and similar occasions," Soundarya states.

The outfits available for rent at Cbazaar Relove are from their in-house brand called Ethnovog. "We also offer sweat patches to prevent sweat stains on clothes. Even though we dry clean our outfits, these patches provide an extra layer of protection.”