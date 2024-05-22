Transforming children to future leaders through the lens of art therapy

CHENNAI: As the days go by, we come across various news pieces, where children end their lives because of traumas and lack of confidence to face the hurdles thrown by the world. It is crucial for them to have emotional confidence and the ability to make critical decisions. This could only come from knowing who they are and what their value is.



“All of the projections of leadership and public speaking come from a safe and introspective space, where art is used as a tool for introspection,” says Maitreyi Sundar, a school teacher. She is conducting a three-day workshop for children and adolescents to know the ways of utilising artistic expression and oratory skills for emotional building, self-empowerment and interpersonal readiness.

Explaining how art is used for knowing our inner self, Maitreyi elucidates, “The process of making an artwork helps in understanding our inner thoughts. As we have the complete freedom to make whatever we want, we tend to create something personal. Though this introspective procedure is long-term, this workshop aims to be the starting point of the process to take you in the right direction.”





Maitreyi Sundar

Teaching as a profession, helped Maitreyi to understand and connect with problems and agitations children faced, and how traumas affect their growth. “It is important to channelise the traumas in a positive manner, Moreover, it is also important to build a safe space for them to be confident, make critical decisions and stand up for what is right,” she adds.



For this workshop, many vibrant guest speakers will be coming in to share their novel ideas about the world around them. The sessions include movement therapy, Clay sculpting, dancing, painting, crafts and theatre to enhance public speaking skills.

Maitreyi believes that building emotionally confident children will result in responsible adults who make sensible decisions. “Children are nuanced creatures, who have an innate understanding about the world. If they are taught to accept, understand and mitigate their emotions, they grow into confident adults,” she remarks.

If we build our own set of values and learn to navigate the world with them and if the emotional needs of both adults and children are met, we can live in a more realistic and responsible society. Workshops like these are crucial to adults as well.

The Leadership And Public Speaking: Through The Lens Of Art Therapy workshop is open for children between the ages of 13 and 17 and happening on May 24-26 at Pranaya Yoga Studio, Adyar. For registrations, contact 9841440553.