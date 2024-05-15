Trans woman rescues newborn abandoned merely hours after birth

CHENNAI: A newborn baby, which was abandoned on the National Highway near Maduranthagam merely hours after birth, was rescued by the police on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a trans woman who was near the Aathur toll plaza in Maduranthagam noticed a newborn girl abandoned on the road. The child was wrapped in a towel.

She rescued the baby and informed the public. On information, a team of officials from the Acharapakkam police station came to the spot and sent the baby to the Chengalpattu GH. The doctors confirmed that the baby was healthy and she was born only a few hours ago.

The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the person who left the baby on the road with the help of CCTV footagein the toll plaza.