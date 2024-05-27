Begin typing your search...
Train service rescheduled from Chennai Central to Nagercoil for May 27
The train is rescheduled to leave the station at 19.30 hrs due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 4 hrs 20 mins), informed Southern Railway.
CHENNAI: Train No. 06022 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Superfast Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs today is rescheduled to leave the station at 19.30 hrs due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 4 hrs 20 mins), informed Southern Railway.
