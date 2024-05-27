Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2024 6:55 AM GMT
Train service rescheduled from Chennai Central to Nagercoil for May 27
Train (Reuters)

CHENNAI: Train No. 06022 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Superfast Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs today is rescheduled to leave the station at 19.30 hrs due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 4 hrs 20 mins), informed Southern Railway.

train service rescheduledNagercoil Superfast SpecialSouthern RailwayDr MGR Chennai Central
DTNEXT Bureau

