Train derail: Passengers stage protest after train stopped for an hour near Singaperumal temple

CHENGALPATTU: Passengers staged a protest against the station master after a train from Chennai to Chengalpattu via Singaperumal temple was stopped for an hour in the Singaperumal temple area on Monday midnight. The train was stopped after some wagons of a goods train derailed near the Chengalpattu railway station.

On Sunday night, a goods train derailed near Chengalpattu.

After the derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped.

The goods train that was, heading towards Chennai Harbour and laden with iron rods, derailed near Chengalpattu on Monday night, around 10.30 pm, railway officials informed, adding that more than five coaches derailed. Further details are awaited.