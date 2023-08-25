Traffic diversions in Vepery Doveton junction from Saturday

CHENNAI: Considering the high volume of traffic during peak hours in the evening at Vepery Doveton junction, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced diversions.

The diversions will be in place from 5 pm to 8 pm and will come into effect from Saturday (August 26).

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Pattalam on Perambur Barracks Road would not be allowed to go straight and will have to take right turn at Doveton Junction towards Ritherdon Road and reach Purasawalkam High Road.

Two Wheelers and Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) coming from Perambur Barracks Road will have to take a compulsory left turn at Doveton Junction and take 'U' turn at Aavin Milk Booth.

Heavy vehicles coming from Perambur Barracks Road will have to take compulsory left turn at Doveton Junction towards Narayan Guru Salai - Right Turn - EVK Sampath Road - Jeremiah Road junction - Right Turn - Jeremiah Road to reach their destination.