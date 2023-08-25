Traffic diversions announced at Anna Salai-GP road junction

CHENNAI: In an attempt to ease out the traffic flow and to avoid traffic snarls on Annasalai - GP Road junction, City Police has announced traffic diversions which will come into effect from Sunday.

At present, there is a two-way movement of vehicle on GP road, where large number of car accessories spare part shops located on either side of the road has resulted in haphazard parking of four wheelers, creating hardship for the public.

To sort out the traffic issues at GP road, traffic police has made modifications to the existing traffic arrangement.

Accordingly, MTC Buses, Heavy vehicles and other commercial vehicles coming from West Cott road towards GP road will be diverted at Tower Clock towards Whites Road- Smith Road to reach Anna Salai and these vehicles will not be allowed to travel straight towards Woods road and GP road except two wheelers and cars.

Two wheelers and cars coming from GP road towards Annasalai will not be allowed to take right turn towards Dams road junction

and they will be diverted to take left turn towards Anna Salai Spencer junction and allowed to take 'U' turn at Spencer junction.

All vehicles coming from Anna Statue via GP road towards Tower clock junction (outgoing side) will be allowed as usual.

Vehicles coming from Anna Statue will not be allowed to take 'U' turn at GP road x Anna Salai junction and diverted towards Spencer junction to take 'U' turn at Spencer junction

Vehicles coming from Spencer Junction to GP Road will be diverted towards Dams Road & Blacker Road to reach their destination.