Traffic diversion on Poonamallee High Road

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate culvert work by the Highway Department at Dr. Nair Bridge (North Side), junction of Poonamallee High Road (EVR Salai), the following modification is made on the existing traffic pattern. The arrangements will come into force with effect from April 13 to April 14 (Saturday and Sunday 10 pm).

Vehicles coming from Koyambedu on Poonamallee High Road would not be allowed to take a right turn at Dr Nair Bridge Junction towards Nair Bridge. Those vehicles will be diverted at Dr Nair Bridge Junction on Poonamallee High Road, towards Ritherdon Road Junction, EVK Sampath Road Junction, Gandhi Irwin Bridge Junction and take a right turn towards Gandhi Irwin Bridge to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road and Police Commissioner Office Road will be allowed via Dr Nair Bridge (outgoing direction) at Udupi Point towards Poonamallee High Road .