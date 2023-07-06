Traffic diversion in T Nagar owing to link flyover works

CHENNAI: In view of the construction work of the link flyover from South Usman Flyover to CIT 1st Main Road on Anna Salai, undertaken by Chennai Corporation following traffic changes will be put into effect from Friday (7 July) to Thursday (13 July), for one week, at South Usman Road and surrounding areas.

To reach T Nagar Madley Junction, vehicles, including MTC buses coming from Anna Salai, will take a left turn at Kannammapet Junction towards New boag road and take a right towards Muthurangan Road and turn right near T Nagar Bus Depot Usman Road.

MTC Buses from Pothys Flyover to Usman Road will take a left turn at Madley Junction and proceed towards Burkit Road, and MTC buses from T Nagar bus Depot through the outgate will take a right turn at Madley Junction and proceed towards Burkit Road.

From Burkit Road, MTC buses from both aforesaid routes will take a right turn at Mooparapan junction and proceed through the link road or 5th main road via CIT Nagar roundabout to reach Anna Salai.

The road from Madley Junction to Mooparapan Road via Burkit Road will be converted into one-way traffic. Light vehicles coming from Pothys Flyover to Usman Road will take a right turn at Madley Junction and proceed towards Madley Subway to reach West Mambalam and West Saidapet.

Vehicles coming from the JYM junction can take a left turn on Dandapani Street and reach Anna Salai and CIT Nagar via Mooparappan Road (through 5th Main Road or Link Road). Vehicles coming from JYM Junction take a left turn on Dandapani Street and pass through Mooparapan Road to mark Anna Salai CIT Nagar.

To reach T Nagar, vehicles from Venkatnarayana Road will take a left turn at Burkit Road, and proceed towards Mooparapan junction and take a left turn to reach via Moosa Street.