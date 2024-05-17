Chennai traffic cop in uniform robs trader of Rs 34,500; arrested

CHENNAI: A traffic policeman has been arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 34,500 from a trader when the latter went to deposit money in an ATM bank kiosk. The arrest happened almost a week after the incident occurred.

“The complaint has been under investigation. We have arrested the suspect,” police said. The arrested policeman has been identified as M Ramamurthy (55), a special SI attached to the ICF traffic police station and a resident of police quarters in Kilpauk.

Siddiq (50) of Pudupet has been running a dairy business under the name MSK for the past seven years. On May 9, he visited the Canara bank ATM on EVR Salai in Kilpauk around 8.45 pm to deposit money. While he was inside the ATM, the accused approached him wearing a helmet and carrying a stick. He demanded to know what Siddiq was doing.

Ramamurthy was wearing his uniform when he robbed the victim. The policeman claimed to be a Kilpauk police officer. He threatened to file a case against the victim if he didn’t hand over his money and leave the place.

The policeman then took the victim’s money and left the scene. The victim filed a complaint at the Kilpauk police station around 10.10 pm on the same day. Following an investigation, the accused was arrested on Thursday. The police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help prevent such crimes.

