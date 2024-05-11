Traffic hit near Chennai airport, GST Road as Premalatha returns with Captain Vijayakanth's posthumous Padma Bhushan

CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth returned to Chennai on Saturday from Delhi after receiving Padma Bhushan, awarded to late 'Captain' Vijayakanth.

Traffic was congested in Chennai airport area and GST road due to Premalatha Vijayakanth's rally with the Padma Bhushan award from Chennai airport to DMDK party head office in Koyambedu, according to reports.

According to sources, police stopped the the rally as it was conducted without proper permission from the Election Commission due to ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A conflict arose between the DMDK party members and police, reports further added.

According to the information received by the police, only about 50 members were expected to welcome Premalatha Vijayakanth at the airport, but more than 500 people turned up.

On May 9, Premalatha Vijayakanth received the prestigious Padma Bhushan, awarded to late 'Captain' Vijayakanth, presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.