Toothache can turn fatal with Ludwig’s Angina

CHENNAI: A simple toothache can escalate into a rapidly spreading infection – cellulitis – due to the virulent enzymes produced by the bacteria that can infect the teeth and jaw spaces.

Ludwig’s Angina is an aggressive infection originating from the mouth and teeth, resulting in inflammation and complications.

The bacterial infection that occurs beneath the tongue or in the tooth can lead to painful swelling, which can turn fatal quickly. Experts at a private hospital in the city said that when the infection spreads to the tissue, spaces around the muscles and bones in the face and neck, referred to as fascial spaces, inflammatory swelling can spread like wildfire. This affects individuals with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes or those undergoing immunosuppressive therapy.

Kauvery Hospital recently had 3 cases of the infection, all presenting with severe breathing difficulties and swallowing issues and two of them required ICU support post-surgery.

Ludwig’s Angina requires immediate surgical intervention to drain the pus and infected fluids from the mouth and neck.

Dr Manikandan, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the hospital, compared Ludwig’s Angina to a heart attack. “Ludwig’s Angina is a surgical emergency that demands immediate care within hours,” he said. “It’s treatable but can become life-threatening if not caught early. The condition demands a collaborative effort from a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, including ENT specialists, anaesthesiologists and intensivists to save patients.”

An infected wisdom tooth can cause swelling in the mouth, neck, and base of the tongue and may even extend to the vocal cords. This leads to reduced mouth opening, elevated tongue position towards the palate, and significant neck swelling. Involvement of the vocal cord region triggers immediate inflammation and infection. It leads to breathing difficulty and death.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital remarked that there was a need to spread awareness about Ludwig’s Angina. “Individuals must understand the potential risks of untreated dental infections and seek prompt medical attention. It’s also recommended to have regular dental check-ups to prevent such infections,” he added.