Tomato, shallot get costlier; check out vegetable rates on May 27 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai were largely stable today.

According to the traders, the price of tomato and shallots has increased by Rs. 10, rising from Rs. 40 and Rs. 60 yesterday to Rs 50 and Rs. 70 today.

The price of beans dropped by Rs. 20 on Monday, from Rs. 220 per kg the previous day.

Similarly, the price of capsicum has gone up by Rs. 10, while the price of green chili has decreased by Rs 5. Capsicum, which was Rs. 50 yesterday, is now Rs. 60. Green chili is currently being sold for Rs. 75 in Koyambedu market.

However, the prices of other essentials like onion and potato continue to remain more or less the same as the last two weeks.