Tomato, coriander, radish, beans prices see spike; drumstick, raw mango get cheaper; check out vegetable rates on May 25 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of tomato, coriander, radish and beans witnessed an increase at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Saturday.

According to traders at the market, the price of tomato increased to Rs 40 per kg on today from Rs 25 per kg on May 23.

Similarly, coriander is being sold at Rs 20 today from Thursday's price of Rs 20.

Meanwhile, the price of radish increased to Rs 50 per kg from Rs 40 on May 23.

Notably, the price of beans increased to Rs 220 per kg on Saturday from Rs 200 per kg on Thursday.

Additionally, the prices of drumstick, raw mango had a dip today.

Notably, the price of drumstick decreased to Rs 40 per kg on Saturday from Rs 220 per kg on Thursday.

Similarly, raw mango on is being sold at Rs 30 today from Thursday's price of Rs 32 per kg