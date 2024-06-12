Begin typing your search...
Toll fare on ECR between Akkarai and Mahabalipuram to increase, effective from June 12 midnight
CHENNAI: The user fee at the toll plaza on East Coast Road between Akkarai and Mahabalipuram has been increased, effective from midnight on Wednesday (June 12).
The new toll fares are as follows:
Cars, jeeps and three wheelers: The toll fare will increase by Re 1 to Rs 68.
Light commercial and cargo vehicles: The toll fare will increase by Rs 2 to Rs 110.
