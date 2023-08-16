Toiling towards a breakthrough

CHENNAI: As the elevated line of the Metro Rail phase 2 construction is reaching its advanced stage, CMRL has simultaneously expedited the underground (UG) constructions in all 3 corridors (C3, C4 and C5).

But, as the awarding of tenders and packages were delayed for the construction of UG stations, CMRL officials confirm that the commissioning of the UG service has also been delayed by one-and-half-years. And, the UG station operations will start in 2028.

However, the contractors and officials have been toiling to reduce the delay to one year.

After the phase 1 and extension (C1 and C2), been in operation in the city since 2015 for 54 km with 41 stations (20 elevated stations and 21 UG stations), CMRL has been engaged with phase 2 construction for overall 116.1 km with 119 stations (43 UG stations and 76 elevated stations). The expenditure has been revised to Rs 61,843 crore by dropping nine non-feasible stations and reducing the station sizes.

For the construction work of phase 2 UG, CMRL recently awarded nine out of 10 packages for corridors 3 and 4. But, for corridor 5, where the soil testing was completed in March 2019, CMRL is yet to award tenders for five UG stations. But officials confirm that the tenders will be awarded within a month.

After completing the soil testing in August 2019, CMRL awarded seven packages for corridor 3, two tunnelling packages (TUO1 and TU02) and 5 packages for UG station constructions. For corridor 4, two UG packages have been awarded to contractors after winding up the soil testing in February 2020.

One tunnelling package has been awarded to Tata Projects, which will build around 9 km twin-bored tunnels from tunnel boring machine (TBM) retrieval shaft near Venugopal Nagar station to Kellys station. It will also construct the diaphragm walls of the station box and entry/exit structures of Madhavaram Milk Colony, Murari Hospital, Ayanavaram and Purasaiwakkam High Road stations.

The second tunnelling package was awarded to L&T for building around 12 km twin-bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Road junction station. L&T will also construct diaphragm walls of the station box and entry/exit structures of Chetpet, Royapettah GH, Tiruvanmiyur Metro stations, along with part of the diaphragm wall of Greenways Road station.

On the progress of tunnelling 21 km from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Taramani, a CMRL official said, “15 TBMs are working in corridor 3 for constructing the network of underground tunnels. These TBMs shall be launched and retrieved multiple times until completion from the shafts at various locations. Out of 15 TBMs, eight have been launched and the remaining will progressively start tunnelling within the next eight months. Currently, both upline and downline (3.26 km) segment installation works have been completed.”

The first breakthrough was achieved in June after completing tunnelling from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Venugopal Nagar. For 30 UG stations, diaphragm wall works are in progress, noted official sources.

For building an UG station in corridor 3, contracts have been awarded to Dineshchandra-SOMA JV, Tata Projects and Rail Vikas Nigam in June 2023. These three contractors will work on construction of underground station from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Perambur Metro, six stations from Ayanavaram to Kellys, seven stations from KMC to Royapettah GH, five stations from Radhakrishnan Salai to Adyar Junction and four stations from Adyar Depot to Taramani.

For corridor 4, the tender construction of UG stations was accepted by ITD Cementation India in January 2022.

For the UG station from Light House to Kodambakkam, two contracts for 10 km tunnelling, including the construction of nine UG stations between Lighthouse to Kodambakkam, has been awarded and diaphragm wall construction work is going on, say CMRL officials.

For this stretch alone, four TBMs have arrived and the launch of the first TBM is expected in September this year.