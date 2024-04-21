TN’s palate has gone global: Chef Shreeya Adka

CHENNAI: This chef’s idea of friendship during her chidhood was, ‘If you love talking about food, then I will be your friend’. Having grown up in a family, who are into selling kitchen appliances for 75 years now, Shreeya Adka’s whole life has revolved around the kitchen. “I come from a family, which is obsessed and love talking about food,” starts Shreeya, a Mangalore-born Coimbatorian. Cooking has been a hobby for her, but she decided to pursue it professionally when she was in Class 10.

“I enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America and started with a baking and pastry degree. My life in New York gave me an opportunity to interact with people across the globe and engage in cultural exchange and talk about food philosophy. That encouraged me to break the boundaries of baking and learn the culinary art completely,” says the 30-year-old chef.

Shreeya was exposed to French cuisine during her training at Per Se, a three-michelin star French restaurant. She took inspiration and wanted to bring her learnings to Coimbatore. Focusing on French food but also serving other dishes, she started The French Door and became a co-founder.

“Food is the world for me,” smiles Shreeya, with baking being her forte. “Though I have taken inspiration from many people during each stage of my journey, chef Grant Achatz is among the top. He lost his sense of taste because of tongue cancer, but never gave up. Despite the struggles, he managed to run his eatery,” Shreeya shares.

With more and more dessert cafes emerging in major cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, Shreeya feels that homebaking has become a viable career now.

“It is great to see many young women and chefs starting their own cafes,” she says with contentment. Though her signature dish is creme brulee, Shreeya is a big fan of breads with lots of butter. Talking about the growth of Indian cuisine, she explains, “Indian food is in its glory period now. Indian restaurants are coming up in many parts of the world and also bags michelin stars. We can see tourists visiting the country to explore the food culture here.”

Coming to the food scene in Tamil Nadu, Shreeya feels that there are a few cuisines that are yet to make its reign in the state. “Brazilian, South American, Portuguese and African cuisines will make their entry to Tamil Nadu soon.

Tamil Nadu has a great potential and our palates have become global. Initially, people were skeptical but now they are open to experimentation,” she remarks. Shreeya, who has more than a decade of experience, was humbled when she received the opportunity of being one of the judges in MasterChef Tamil.

“The challenges I overcame are finally bearing fruit. It is gratifying and I am glad to take Coimbatore to national spaces. Many are not aware of the vibrant food culture of Coimbatore. This identity is much needed and deserved for the city,” reflects the proud chef. Shreeya wished the contestants to follow their heart while in the process of cooking and never give up. “As it is a learning platform, they have to be confident and also open to learning new things,” she concludes.

