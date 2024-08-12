TN transport corporation to operate 1,190 special buses for Independence Day, weekend travel

CHENNAI: The state transport corporations would be operating 1,190 special buses on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in addition to their daily services to facilitate the travel of passengers for Independence Day and weekend.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 470 special buses on Wednesday and 365 buses on Friday and Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem.

From Koyambedu, it would operate 70 special buses on Wednesday and 65 buses on Friday and Saturday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, 200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state. Besides, the corporation would operate 20 special buses on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from Madhavaram terminus.

Special buses will be operated to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday to facilitate the return of passengers.

The release said that as many as 20,410 passengers had booked their seats for travelling on Wednesday, 3,743 passengers (Friday), 4,196 passengers (Saturday) and 17,347 (Sunday).

With more seats expected to be booked ahead, the passengers are advised to use the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.