TN intelligence, police commence probe on abandoned boat

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu intelligence and the police have commenced a probe into an abandoned boat found off the Ramand coast in Ramanathapuram district. The boat is suspected to be from Sri Lanka.

In its initial probe, the intelligence departmentund that the original owner of the boat is a resident of Pulamani West, located in the island nation's Mannar district.

Sources told IANS that the boat was recently purchased by a Sri Lankan Tamil who lives in Malaysia.

Officials from the state's coastal police told IANS that at least three people arrived in Tamil Nadu on board the boat and a manhunt is on to nab them. The Tamil Nadu Police have been conducting regular drills under’ Sagar Kavach’ for preparing the force to prevent any infiltration bid into the state.

Fshermen from Tamil Nadu have been regularly attacked in mid-sea allegedly by pirates from Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan navy has also been arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen who inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line.