TN Health Officers to conduct medical screening camps for Haj pilgrims

CHENNAI: The District Health Officers of Revenue Health Unit Districts have been instructed by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to organise special task for Haj Screening, Fitness Verification and Vaccination Campaign from May 13, 2024 to May 18, 2024 for Haj pilgrims.

The campaign is being conducted based on the instructions of the Government of India to all the State governments to conduct medical screening and issue fitness certificate for Haj pilgrims. The screening and certificate can be issued by any government allopathic medical doctor of the State.

The campaign will be held in coordination with State Haj Committee or District Haj Committees. All Haj pilgrims proceeding through Tamil Nadu State Haj Committee have been instructed to administer Quadrivalent vaccine against Meningitis and Oral Polio vaccine. Pilgrims of 65 years of age and above should also be administered Seasonal Influenza vaccine.

The district health officers should coordinate with the respective Deans of Medical College Hospitals to depute one male physician, one female physician and two staff nurses from the medical college hospitals to the venue of office of the District Health Officers for Haj Screening and Fitness Verification.

The officials should also coordinate with their respective Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services for deputing the staff members if medical college hospitals are not available. They should also depute and utilise the services of district microbiologist with all relevant equipment and consumables for conducting lab tests.