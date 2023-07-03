TN govt to sell Tomatoes at PDS shops in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tomatoes would be sold at the PDS shops in Chennai from Tuesday at Rs 60 per kg. A decision to this effect was taken at a consultation chaired by state cooperative minister K R Periyakaruppan at the state secretariat to bring the price of tomato under control.

From Tuesday, Tomato would be sold at 32 fair price shops in North Chennai and 25 shops in Central and South Chennai, altogether selling at 82 PDS shops in the state capital. Steps would be taken to extend sale of tomatoes at PDS shops in rest of the state based on requirement, Periyakaruppan said, assuring to bring the price of the essential commodity under control soon. Officials of state cooperative and horticulture departments are identifying and sourcing tomatoes directly from neighbouring states for sale at PDS and Farm Fresh outlets in Tamil Nadu.

The government is already selling Tomato at Rs 60 per kg at 62 Farm Fresh outlets in the state, including 27 in Chennai.