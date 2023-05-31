TN Forest Dept monitoring movement of rogue elephant from control room

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is monitoring the movement of rogue elephant 'Arikomban' who created havoc in Cumbum town in Theni district on May 27 and now had slipped into the deep forest.

The Forest Department has constituted a 150-member team of officials drawn from various forest divisions to tranquilise, capture, and relocate the elephant.

A control room has been set up in Cumbum town by the Forest Department to monitor the movement of the elephant.

'Arikomban', who had killed a few people and destroyed several homes and shops in Chinnakanal in Kerala's Idukki district was tranquilised, captured, and relocated to the deep forests in Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), 100 km from Idukki on April 29.

A radio collar was affixed on the elephant to monitor its movement. It was found that the elephant was moving around in deep forest and occasionally foraying into the Tamil Nadu areas.

On May 27, the elephant suddenly surfaced in Cumbum town and ran amok among the people. It hit a two-wheeler on which private security firm employee, S. Palraj (57) was traveling. He sustained head injuries in the attack and succumbed on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Forest Department immediately set up a special team including 150 forest personnel, 3 kumki elephants and 3 veterinarians to tranquilise and capture the elephant. However, the elephant moved 3 km away from the human settlement and signals from the radio collar indicated that it was moving inside the forest.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was in Tokyo, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased Palraj and that the elephant would be captured.

The Forest Department also constituted a five-member tribal team who are experts in tracking the elephant and drawn from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The five tribals who have joined the team are Suresh, Sreekanth, Siva, Bomman, and Meen Kalan. Veterinarian, Dr. Rajesh is also accompanying the team.

However, the animal is yet to be caught. It is still inside the forest near the Shanmukhanada river.