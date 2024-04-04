TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Coast Guard, returned to Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 19 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Thursday.

A group of 19 fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Karaikal went fishing in the sea on March 6th on two boats. While they were in the middle of the sea, the Sri Lankan Coast Guard surrounded the fishermen for crossing the border and seized their boats. All of them were arrested, and they were sent to prison.

Following that, the families of the fishermen requested that the state and central government take steps to release the fishermen. Then, with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, all of them were released from prison a few days ago, and they were handed over to the Indian officials.

The embassy officials arranged the travel documents for the fishermen and they reached the Chennai airport on the Air India flight that arrived from Colombo on Wednesday night.

The officials from the fisheries department welcomed the fishermen at the airport and arranged transport for their native villages.