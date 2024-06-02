Tiruvallur: Seven arrested for murder of friend after birthday party clash

CHENNAI: Seven persons, including three juveniles, were arrested by Tiruvallur district police in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man, a casual labourer, after a clash at a birthday party in Movur village in Tiruvallur district.

The deceased was identified as Sathish. He lived with his sister since their parents died when they were young, police said. On Thursday night, he left home saying that he was going to attend the birthday party of a friend at his house.

Police investigations revealed that some of the friends had got drunk, and there was an argument among them, after which they dispersed. On Friday morning, villagers found Sathish dead on the bunds of a lake in Vengathur and alerted the police.

Manavalan Nagar Police registered a murder case and began investigations as there were external injuries on Sathish’s body suggesting he was attacked.

After investigations, Police arrested Dinesh (19), Ajith (23), Abi (23), Lakshmi (38) and three juveniles in connection with the murder. Police said that Dinesh and Ajith had an argument with Sathish and hacked him to death. The four accused were remanded in judicial custody while the three juveniles were sent to a government home for boys.