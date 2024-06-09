Tiruvallur man stabs mother-in-law to death over wife's alleged affair, held

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man murdered his mother-in-law, Latha (40), after a quarrel erupted between them in Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Saturday night.

The accused, Vivek of Gummidipoondi, has been estranged from his wife Sowmiya (22) for a year, police said.

Meanwhile, Sowmiya had left her maternal home recently, where she was staying, saying that she was going to work in another town. But she had reportedly left with another man she was in a relationship with, police said, adding that her mother seemed to be aware of this fact.

Upon knowing this, Vivek came to his mother-in-law Latha's house on Saturday night and had a heated argument with her.

During the argument, Vivek picked up a knife and allegedly stabbed Latha in the neck.

As she collapsed on the spot, neighbours rushed Latha to the Ponneri government hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Ponneri police officials rushed to the spot and sent Latha's body for post-mortem examination.

Following this, the police registered a case and arrested Vivek for the alleged murder. He was later remanded in custody.