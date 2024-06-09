Tiruvallur man stabs mother-in-law to death during argument, held

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man murdered his mother-in-law, Latha (52), after a quarrel erupted between them in Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Saturday night.

The accused, Vivek of Gummidipoondi, is also Latha’s nephew. A casual labourer, he had married Latha’s daughter, Sowmiya (22), three years ago. The couple were residing in Venpakkam Pallam village near Ponneri.

However, the two have been estranged and separated for a year, police said. This led to a strain in the relationship between Vivek and his aunt as well and they reportedly had frequent quarrels over it.

On Sunday evening, Vivek had a heated argument with Latha and accused her of not raising her daughter well. They hurled verbal abuses at each other, and in the melee, he stabbed Latha with a knife. A Daily Thanthi report had also stated that Vivek suspected his wife of having an affair and her mother being aware of it.

Neighbours rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams and took her to the Ponneri government hospital, where she was declared as brought dead.

Ponneri police registered a case of murder and sent Latha's body for post-mortem examination.

Vivek was arrested and produced before a magistrate and later remanded in judicial custody.

(With online desk inputs)