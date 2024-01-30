Tiruneermalai zonal official transferred

Begin typing your search...

They claimed that the inspector verbally abused the women workers every day and did not provide them with necessary safety equipment like hand gloves and masks.

29 Jan 2024
CHENNAI: The Tiruneermalai zonal sanitary inspector was transferred after the workers protested against him for allegedly abusing women staffer.

On Monday morning, the sanitary workers who gathered in the Tiruneermalai zonal office protested against sanitary inspector Rajasimman and demanded that senior officials take action against him.

They claimed that the inspector verbally abused the women workers every day and did not provide them with necessary safety equipment like hand gloves and masks. The Tambaram Corporation officials pacified them. Later in the evening, Rajasimman was transferred.

