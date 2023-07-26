Tirumangalam Metro station to get IOC prefix as part non-fare revenue

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has planned to semi-name Tirumangalam Metro station with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The oil and gas company will prefix its name with the station’s name and the contract will stand for three years.

According to CMRL officials, the company, besides attaching the name to the respective station, can also use unoccupied space in and around the station to stick posters and install banners.

A CMRL official told DT Next, “We’ve already signed the contract with IOCL. The firm is working on prefixing the name to the Tirumangalam Metro station. Changing the station colour to a specific shade is most unlikely, but, there might be other noticeable changes that would be made near and at the station.”

He added that semi-naming will not lead to changes in announcements made at the station. “Usually, any firm collaborating for semi-naming stations can either prefix and suffix their name or logo of the brand with the station name. Additionally, we urge them to change the station aesthetics based on TN heritage and culture,” the official added.

So far, since 2019, CMRL has semi-named 22 Metro stations out of its 40 stations in phase 1. To name a few, Nandanam Metro is semi-named with Muthoot Finance, Thousand Light Metro with Equitas Bank, Saidapet Metro with City Union Bank, Government Estate Metro with TN State Apex Co-operative Bank and Kilpauk Metro with SBI.

And, through this, the department has earned an average Rs 16 crore per year as part of the non-fare revenue. Though most of the stations have been semi-named, stations in St Thomas Mount, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar and Arumbakkam are yet to be semi-named, for which the CMRL has invited collaborations.

“Non-fare revenue is a major factor for CMRL operations, as we cannot only rely on fare revenue to operate the transit service,” pointed out the official.

