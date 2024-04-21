Three youths held for attacking patrol cops in Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police arrested three youths for alleged attack on policemen on patrol in Kannagi Nagar neighborhood on Saturday evening.

One of the youths bit a police constable’s forearm and the trio then hurled stones directed at the patrol team, police said.

Around 5 pm on Saturday, Head constable Pushparaj and constable Silambarasan were on patrol duty at Ezhil Nagar Tsunami quarters area when they saw four youths in an inebriated state wielding weapons and creating ruckus.

When Head Constable Pushparaj caught one of them, later identified as Gokul, the accused had bit the constable’s hand causing injuries.

Despite the injury, the constable didn’t let go of his hold on Gokul when another youth, Prem broke a liquor bottle and threatened to kill himself if police do not let go of his friend.

When the patrol team let go of Gokul and started leaving, the trio hurled stones at the policemen, but it did not hit them, police said.

The head constable was treated for his injuries and based on his complaint, Kannagi Nagar Police registered a case and arrested S Prem (23), K Rahul (22) and V Santosh (22). Search is on for Gokul.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.