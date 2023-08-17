Three techies die after car falls into pit along NH in Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: Three persons died after their car fell on a pit on the side of the National Highway in Maduranthagam in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police investigation, the victims Kathiravan, Karthick and Nandakumar of Dindigul and Ramanathapuram were returning to the city in their car from their native. The three worked in a private IT firm in Chennai.

On Wednesday morning, when they were speeding on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Maduranthagam, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell on the pit which was about 20 feet deep. Soon, the fire and rescue team rushed to the spot on information and they found all three of them dead with severe injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The Maduranthagam police registered a case and after a preliminary investigation, the police said that the car driver had slept while driving, which led to the accident.