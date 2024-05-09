Three sewage stations in Adyar zone won’t function from May 9-11: Metro Water

CHENNAI: Three sewage pumping stations at Adyar zone (Zone 13) will not be operational from May 9 to 11, as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will carry out maintenance work by shifting the sewage lines. Residents are advised to reach out to the Metro Water in case of sewage overflow and stagnation in the area.

On Wednesday, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) stated that the Metro Rail will carry out the sewage pipeline interchange work at Rajiv Gandhi Road from 8 am on May 9 to 8 am on May 11. Three pumping stations in the Adyar zone - Adyar Old Pumping Station, Gandhi Nagar Sewage Pumping Station and Pallipattu Sewage Pumping Station - will be closed for two days.

Residents of Wards 122, 125 and 126 of Teynampet zone can contact 8144930909 and Wards 170 to 180 can contact 8144930913 in case of sewage stagnation or overflow in Teynampet and Adyar zones (Zone 9 and 13).