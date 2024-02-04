Three men arrested in fake degree certificates racket

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men including a doctor who collected many lakhs from the students for fake degree certificates in Kattankulathur on Friday.

The private college in Kattankulathur received information that a group is collecting money from the students who have failed the exams and providing them with fake degree certificates. Following that the college administration filed a complaint with the Maraimalai Nagar police station. On Friday evening the police who were on patrol in plain clothes at Potheri railway station found three men talking with the college students who came to board the train.

Soon the police caught the three of them and during questioning the police found that they were evasive in their replies. Later the police went to the house where the three of them were staying in Maraimalai Nagar and during the search they recovered Rs 13 lakhs cash from a suitcase and seized five mobile phones.

Later during the investigation, the police found that Kingsley (32) had completed MBBS and MS and works as a professor in a private college in Chengalpattu and his brother Ezhilarasu (27) an MBBS doctor and their friend Vijay Prakash (27).

The police found that three of them would target the students who had failed the exams and would promise to provide them with a degree certificate after getting money.

The police arrested three of them and further inquiry is on to find out how how much money was collected from the students.