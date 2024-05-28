Three including two minors arrested for sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: Three persons including two minor boys were arrested by the city police for an alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in Villivakkam.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had abused the girl for six months.

The girl is a class 5 student at a government school and her parents are casual labourers.

The abuse came to light after the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital where the sexual abuse was confirmed.

Villivakkam All Women Police who learnt of the incident conducted investigations arrested Kumar (51), a tailor and two young boys- one her cousin and another a neighbour.

Police investigations revealed that her cousin visited the girl when her parents were away at work and used to sexually abuse her.

The neighbour who learnt of the boy's frequent visits too threatened the girl saying that he would inform her parents about them and raped her.

The tailor too sexually abused the girl over time, police investigations revealed.

The girl had tried opening up about the abuse to her parents, but they did not pay attention, police sources said.

All three accused were booked under several sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

Kumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody while the two boys were sent to a government home.