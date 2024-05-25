Three held for using fake documents to sell Government land in Kancheepuram district

CHENNAI: Three persons including a couple were arrested by the Tambaram City police for allegedly using forged documents to sell government OSR (open source reservation) land in Adhanur in Kancheepuram district.

The accused had forged documents and sold the government land meant to be developed into a park as plots to a buyer from Puzhuthivakkam.

The accused allegedly pocketed a sum of Rs 5.3 crore, selling 24 plots measuring about 58,000 square feet of land, police said.

When the buyer made enquiries at the sub registrar's office in Guduvanchery, he realised he was cheated after which he filed a police complaint at the Tambaram Commissionerate.

After investigations, police arrested A Murugan (44), his wife, M Thiruselvi (37) and R Deva (27) - all from Madipakkam.

The arrested were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.