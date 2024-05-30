Three held for murder of history sheeter in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of history sheeter in Villivakkam three days ago.

On May 26, the victim, C Udhayakumar (29) was drinking with his friends at Ember Naidu street in Villivakkam when a trio who came in a motorcycle attacked Udhayakumar with weapons and fled the scene.

Villivakkam Police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. On Monday, police arrested two persons - S Alexander (30) and E Naveen Kumar (23) for their alleged involvement in the murder.

On Tuesday, Police arrested another accused - M Nagalingam (26) in connection with the murder.

Police investigations revealed that Udhayakumar’s murder was a revenge killing for another rowdy’s murder in 2022, in which Udhayakumar was the main accused.

The associates of the deceased, Ranjith had plotted the murder and executed Udhayakumar.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Search is on for another person.