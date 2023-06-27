Three arrested for usurping Rs 61 lakh from govt job aspirants

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Monday arrested three men who cheated at least ten persons of Rs 61 lakh by promising them jobs in TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation).

The arrested men were identified as S Sathish (55) of Saligramam, A Sakthivel (49) of Kundrathur and P Vishweshwar (32) of Chintadripet.

Avadi City Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) had registered a case based on a complaint by G Mohan (66) of Mugalivakkam.

Mohan had lost several lakhs to the accused after they had promised jobs for his son, daughter-in-law and a couple of relatives in the electricity department.

The accused had received the money by cash and through bank transactions in instalments. To make their con believable, they had issued interview call letters and even issued fake job confirmation letters to the aspirants, police investigations revealed.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.